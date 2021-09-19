'Shattered dreams': Afghanistan's female cabin crew

They were supposed to be the face of Afghanistan's future - female cabin crew working for the national carrier, Ariana Airlines.

Now, they have been told not to come back to work for the time being by their new bosses, the Taliban.

Eleven of the women have come together to hide in an abandoned house, out of fear for their future.

The BBC's chief international correspondent Lyse Doucet went to meet them.

Filmed by Robbie Wright

Edited by Emily Wolstencroft

