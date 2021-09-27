Despite threats of violence and retaliation, groups of women have taken to the streets of Kabul to protest at decisions by the Taliban to curb their rights and freedoms.

Although the Taliban have made repeated assurances they will respect the rights of all Afghanistan's citizens, including women, many fear a return to the brutal days when the group were last in control. Women's rights were all but ignored when the Taliban held power from 1996 to 2001.

Taliban leaders claim they are committed to women's rights and that they do not want to stop women being educated. But people are sceptical after girls were excluded from Afghan secondary schools, with only boys and male teachers allowed back into classrooms.

Under the new regime, Taliban officials have said that women will be allowed to study and work in accordance with the group's interpretation of Islamic religious law.

The BBC's Yalda Hakim, who was born in Afghanistan, looks at why women are willing to risk everything by taking to Kabul's streets to protest and what the future hold for women and girls there.

This video is co-produced by Angelina Jolie who is working with the BBC to create digital content for under-25s.

BBC My World makes videos on global issues for young people.

Correspondent: Yalda Hakim

Director: Robert Timothy

Commissioning editor: Anna Doble

Executive producer: Angelina Jolie