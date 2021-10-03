The Afghan children hiding under moving lorries

Hundreds of Afghan children – some as young as seven or eight years old – are risking their lives to smuggle sweets and cigarettes into neighbouring countries.

They're hiding under lorries to cross national borders in the hope they'll be able to get money for their families in exchange for these and other small, saleable items.

It's as international aid organisations warn of a humanitarian catastrophe in Afghanistan, where the conflict has uprooted many children from their homes and they've been forced into labour.

The BBC’s Shumaila Jaffery travelled to the Torkham border crossing between Pakistan and Afghanistan and spoke to some of the children involved.