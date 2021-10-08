The cheap way to cool India's sweltering homes

Heatwaves are becoming more common in India due to global warming. There’s nowhere to hide especially if you live in a crowded city like Ahmedabad.

Shakeela Bano struggles to get her grandson Mohammed to fall asleep in their one room house due to the heat. But as the Life at 50C series on climate change finds out, there’s one solution which doesn't cost the earth.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.