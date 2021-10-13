North Korean state media has aired footage of soldiers putting on a display of their combat prowess and ability to smash various objects with their bare hands.

The performance was staged at a defence exhibition in Pyongyang, and watched by leaders including Kim Jong-un.

Besides destroying bricks and tiles, soldiers were seen lying on beds of glass shards and iron nails, with concrete slabs sledgehammered to bits onto their bodies.

The finale showed men bending iron rods with their necks and breaking out of chains.

North Korea media said it was to show enemies that their soldiers had "iron fists to protect the peace of the country".

Though it goes without saying, it's probably best to avoid trying any of these stunts at home.

Edited by Tessa Wong