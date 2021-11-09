The evacuation flights out of Afghanistan may have largely stopped, but with international funding largely frozen, and a humanitarian crisis escalating, thousands are still desperate to find a way out.

The remote town of Zaranj, close to the borders of both Pakistan and Iran, is a major people smuggling hub.

Traffickers there told BBC Afghanistan correspondent Secunder Kermani the number of Afghans leaving the country had more than doubled since the Taliban takeover.

Camera: Malik Mudassir