Students in South Korea are sitting the college entrance exam, the Suneung, a gruelling eight-hour marathon.

The stakes are really high, with students feeling the pressure to perform well to secure university placements, jobs and even future relationships.

Three Korean students documented their journey for the BBC preparing for one of the hardest exams in the world.

Video by Hosu Lee

