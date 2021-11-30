Man rescued after 22 hours adrift off Japan coast

Watch the moment a 69-year-old man was rescued after 22 hours drifting at sea off the Japanese coast.

Dramatic video released by the coastguard shows the lone passenger in a boat that capsized in stormy waters off Kagoshima prefecture.

An official has described his survival as a "miracle".

