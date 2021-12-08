Roya Sadat made her first film in 2003, just after the Taliban were removed from power, making her one of Afghanistan's first female filmmakers.

In the past two decades she has made 20 films and just as many TV series, and is also the co-founder of the Herat International Women's Film Festival.

She was forced to pause production on a film which follows the women working as negotiators with the Taliban when Kabul fell in August 2021, but she is determined to finish the project despite not being able to return to her home country.

Roya Sadat is one of the BBC's 100 Women for 2021.

