Watch as this survivor describes how he escaped the deadly Mt Semeru's eruption in Indonesia on Saturday.

Several villages have been buried by ash in the east of Java. At least 20 people are dead and dozens are injured.

Indonesia sits on the Pacific "Ring of Fire" where continental plates meet, causing frequent volcanic and seismic activity.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.