‘Afghanistan is a country in trouble’

Mahbouba Seraj is a prominent women’s rights activist and journalist from Afghanistan.

When the Taliban came back to power in August 2021, she stayed in the country where she continues to voice the concerns of Afghan women.

From Kabul, she tells BBC 100 Women about her fears for her country, and has a personal message for the Taliban.

