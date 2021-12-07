At the scene: The volcanic ash that's buried houses

Houses have been buried by hot ash after a deadly volcanic eruption in Indonesia on Saturday.

Mount Semeru on the island of Java engulfed villages, submerging vehicles and leaving glimpses of rooftops behind.

Watch the BBC's Valdya Baraputri, surrounded by buried buildings, describe just some of the devastation caused.

