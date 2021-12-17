A month-old baby was among those rescued from flood waters in the Philippines as super typhoon Rai brought 165mph winds, heavy rain and flooding.

Philippine Coast Guard officers floated the infant through chest-deep water in Cagayan de Oro city in the south of the country.

Power and communication lines are currently down on parts of the tourist island of Siargao, and the UN says 13 million people could be affected by the typhoon.

