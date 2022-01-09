Pashminas: bringing women back to lead a beautiful craft

Haseena Akhtar and the women in her family used to be some of the women leading the process of making the world-renowned beautiful Kashmiri pashmina shawls.

Experts say that women used to make up 70 per cent of the pashmina hand-weaving workforce.

But the emergence of weaving machinery, and decreasing wages over the past 30 years, have forced these women out and took away their financial independence.

Today, one man is trying to bring back these women into the pashmina workforce.

