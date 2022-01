A rat bred in Tanzania, which helped locate more than a 100 landmines in Cambodia, has died at the age of eight.

The rodent, a giant African pouched rat known as Magawa, was even awarded a medal for his heroism.

BBC World News’s Geeta Guru-Murthy spoke to the head of the Belgian charity Apopo, who trained Magawa before he was deployed in Cambodia.

There are thought to be up to six million landmines in the south east Asian country.