Underwater volcano eruption seen from space

The moment an underwater volcano violently erupted in Tonga has been captured by satellite imagery.

Slowed-down footage from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows the eruption two times.

Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai has triggered a widespread tsunami threat - including in neighbouring New Zealand.

