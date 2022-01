People on the coast of Peru have been filmed panicking in the aftermath of an underwater volcanic eruption in Tonga which triggered a tsunami.

The Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai volcano sent strong waves to nearby countries including Peru, Chile, and Fiji after it erupted on Saturday.

