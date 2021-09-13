Purges and piranhas: Why we love a crazy North Korea story

North Korea and its leader Kim Jong-un are frequent subjects of news stories in Western media, which highlight the dictatorship’s strict control over everyday life, its brutal treatment of opponents, and attempts to glorify the Kim family.

But many of these stories are unfounded or blown out of proportion. So why are they still so popular? And what do we really need to know about North Korea?

BBC Monitoring's Tse Yin Lee spoke to two experts on the topic to find out.

Video produced by Suniti Singh