With access to the new Taliban government, the BBC's Yalda Hakim travels back to Afghanistan to find out what the country is like under their rule.

She speaks to former teachers who chose to stay and fight for their rights and visits a hospital where children are malnourished because their families cannot afford food.

In Kandahar, Yalda meets the Taliban police governor and questions what his force is doing to protect the Shia minority from extremist attacks.

Watch Yalda's full journey around Afghanistan on Our World: Inside the Taliban regime from Saturday 29 January.