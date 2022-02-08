Afghanistan: Watching the destruction of a nation?

Afghanistan's economy has collapsed and up to eight million people are facing starvation.

Almost six months after the Taliban took power, BBC World Affairs Editor John Simpson returns to the country for BBC Panorama. Afghanistan’s new masters face international isolation for links to terrorism and years of human rights abuses. Now, however, there are growing questions over whether the West needs to change its approach to Afghanistan’s leaders to allow aid to reach its people.

