Evidence mounts of Taliban reprisals in Afghanistan

A number of women who participated in protests demanding women’s rights in Afghanistan are still missing.

The Taliban deny they are holding them and also say they have granted a general amnesty to all those who worked with the previous regime.

But the UN has raised alarm about a pattern of reprisals against activists, journalists, former government officials and security forces.

The BBC has investigated multiple incidents that have taken place recently.

All identities have been hidden and voices changed to protect the people who spoke to us.

Yogita Limaye reports from Kabul.

Filmed and Edited by Sanjay Ganguly

Produced by Imogen Anderson

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.