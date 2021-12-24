A row over Muslim women wearing headscarves in classrooms in the Indian state of Karnataka has erupted, with protests for and against the ban taking places in cities across the country.

The government of Karnataka has closed high schools and colleges in the region after some protests by students turned violent.

The row started when students at a pre-university college in Karnataka's Udupi district began protesting over the hijab ban, where students are allow to wear the hijab on campus but not in the classroom.