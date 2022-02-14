Authorities in New Zealand have upped the ante as they try to disperse protesters from outside the country's parliament.

After Barry Manilow's greatest hits on a loop failed to dislodge the anti-vaccine mandate demonstration which has been sat outside for almost a week, they turned to a song which strikes fear into the hearts of parents around the world: Baby Shark (doo doo doo).

As yet though, protesters have not been moved - even joining a sing-along to James Blunt's 2005 hit, You're Beautiful.