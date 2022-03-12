Traffic outside of Singapore's presidential palace was disrupted after a romp of otters decided to try and make their way across the road.

Thankfully, police on guard outside the palace were able to stop traffic to help the otters get across.

Singapore's otter population is on the rise after ant-pollution and reforestation teams helped them return to the area.

The comeback is not without its side effects, with incidents of otters attacking humans being reported and expensive koi fish eaten from ponds.