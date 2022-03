A dancer from Vietnam says breaking kept him away from drugs and helped him deal with family problems.

B4 is now hoping to represent his country in the Olympic Games in Paris in 2024.

Breaking, also known as breakdancing, will be debuting in Paris, but currently the sports federation in Vietnam has no plans to compete in the new category.

Listen to Breaking Through on BBC Sounds for more about breaking‘s journey from the streets of New York to the Olympic Games.