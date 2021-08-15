A famous sea-front in the Sri Lankan business capital Colombo has become a rallying point for thousands of anti-government protesters.

For a month, men, women, Buddhist monks, priests and Muslims have been bringing placards, posters and banners to Galle Face expressing their anger against the rising cost of living and worsening shortage of basic supplies like fuel and food.

The demonstrators say the government has mismanaged the economy and want President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and the cabinet to step down.

The BBC’s Anbarasan Ethirajan and Neha Sharma spent a night with protestors at Galle Face.