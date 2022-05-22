Days of flooding and landslides in parts of Bangladesh and eastern India, have affected millions of people and left more than 50 people dead.

Bangladesh's north-east region has seen some of the worst flooding for nearly two decades.

The two countries are prone to flooding and experts say that climate change is increasing the likelihood of events like this around the world.

