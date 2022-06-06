The UN and human rights groups have warned authorities in Sri Lanka against using excessive force at largely peaceful protests during a growing economic crisis.

For weeks, the police have been accused of heavy handedness during protests, though authorities say the use of water cannon and tear gas is to restore order as tensions escalate.

But the family of a young father who was shot dead by police say they are still fighting for justice.

