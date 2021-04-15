As Japan struggles to deal with the hottest early summer on record, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida says the country must quickly restart more of its nuclear power plants.

For the first time ever June temperatures broke through 40C last week - and Japan's power stations are struggling to keep up.

But 11 years after the Fukushima nuclear disaster the push to restart Japan's nuclear plants remains deeply unpopular.

At the Fukushima site they are preparing to release over a million tonnes of treated cooling water in to the Pacific Ocean.

The BBC's Tokyo correspondent Rupert Wingfield-Hayes went back to the plant to meet local fishing communities who are ardently opposed to the release of the water.