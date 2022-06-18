Military personnel have been deployed for rescue and relief operations in Bangladesh, after monsoon rains swamped huge areas of the country.

Officials have said much of the north-east is under water and that the situation could worsen over the weekend with more rains forecast.

The Sylhet region is among the worst affected, with much of the area without electricity and internet access.

