'World’s biggest' freshwater fish found in Cambodia

The biggest freshwater fish ever documented has been found in the Mekong river in Cambodia, according to scientists.

Weighing in at 300kg (661lb), the giant stingray was studied and tagged before being released back into the river.

Scientists said the discovery was ''absolutely astounding.''

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.