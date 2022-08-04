Loud bangs as China begins Taiwan drills

China has begun live-firing drills in the waters around Taiwan, in response to a recent visits to the island by US Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Pingtan Island is one of China's closest points to Taiwan. Footage from there shows a large number of helicopters and loud bangs sounding in the region. This comes at a time when US-China tensions have been growing.

China sees self-ruled Taiwan - which lies 100 miles from the mainland - as a breakaway province that will eventually be under its control