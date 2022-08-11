China’s massive economy is being threatened by a real estate debt crisis the likes of which has never been seen.

Just months before Xi Jinping is to be ushered into a historic third term in office, banks are failing, and protesting property investors are withholding mortgage repayments because developers have not finished building their homes.

In some cities, homeowners, who bought their apartments off-plan, have decided to just move their families into unfinished towers, ignoring warnings to stay away.

The BBC's China Correspondent Stephen McDonell travelled to Xi'an to meet some of them.

