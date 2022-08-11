At least eight people have died after South Korea's capital was hit by the heaviest rain in decades.

Some areas were hit by the highest rate of rainfall in 80 years, according to Korea's meteorological agency.

The downpours caused power blackouts across the city and swept cars through the streets.

