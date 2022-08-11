The recognition of the Taliban by Western governments would “intensify the civil war” in Afghanistan, the former First Vice-President Amrullah Saleh has told the BBC.

“It will lead to massacre and it will lead to an unprecedented level of violence that the country has not seen,” Mr Saleh told the Hardtalk programme’s Stephen Sackur from an undisclosed location.

Western governments “owe” Afghans and have to help them create a “legitimate state”, he said.

Now a senior figure in the anti-Taliban National Resistance Front (NRF), Mr Saleh said they were ready to stop armed resistance, providing a mechanism is put in place to ensure a referendum or an election is held.

“If the Taliban win, for sure we will accept that legitimacy, but we will not surrender to a group which has come into power through a conspiracy.”

The Taliban took power in Afghanistan in August 2021.

