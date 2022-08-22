A group of Singaporeans erupted in cheers as Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Sunday announced the city-state would repeal a colonial-era law that bans gay sex.

LGBT activists have called the move "a win for humanity".

The prime minister went on to say the government would ensure better legal protection for the definition of marriage as between a man and a woman - effectively making it harder for gay marriage to be legalised.

