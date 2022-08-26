Pakistan: Millions affected by heavy flooding
Thirty million people have been affected and hundreds have been killed, as Pakistan's government declares a national emergency, after heavy rains triggered historic flooding in the country.
On Friday, the National Disaster Management Authority said more than 900 people had died since June.
The country's climate minister Sherry Rehman said the floods have caused a "humanitarian disaster of epic proportions."
Officials have said continuing rains are hampering relief efforts.