China's drought: The worst on record
After more than 70 days of extreme temperatures and low rainfall, China has seen its worst drought on record.
Southern China has recorded its longest period of drought since records began, 60 years ago.
The country is now using cloud seeding to try and change the amount of precipitation that falls.
