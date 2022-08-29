More than one thousand people have lost their lives because of flooding in Pakistan.

The military has joined the national rescue and recovery efforts by sending out helicopters.

On 28 August they rescued a boy who was stranded in the middle of a heavily-flooded stream.

Officials say that the monsoon this year has affected more than 30 million people, which equates to one in seven Pakistanis.

