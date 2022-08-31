Staff at the Lucky Animal Protection Shelter found themselves in a race against time to rescue their 250 dogs when deadly flooding in north-west Pakistan reached them.

Tens of millions of Pakistanis have been affected by severe flooding across the country, which has killed more than 1,000 people and left more than a million homeless.

