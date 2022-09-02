My ‘Parasite’-style apartment was like a five-star hotel

Hundreds of thousands of people in South Korea live in tiny underground apartments, made famous by the Oscar-winning film Parasite. They are a symbol of the country’s growing inequality and housing crisis.

Seoul is now promising to get rid of the flats known as banjiha, after four people drowned inside them during severe flooding last month.

The BBC’s Seoul correspondent Jean Mackenzie has been meeting those who live there, who fear they’ll be left with nowhere to go.

Filmed and edited by Hosu Lee.