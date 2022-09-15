South Korean police say they have arrested a woman accused of killing two children whose bodies were found in suitcases in New Zealand last month.

The children, reportedly aged seven and 10-years-old at the time of their deaths, were discovered by strangers who had bought the abandoned suitcases from a storage unit in Auckland.

The woman - believed to be their mother - fled to South Korea in 2018. South Korean police said.

She has denied the allegations against her.