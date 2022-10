At least 174 people have died in a stampede at an Indonesian football match, in one of the world's worst stadium disasters.

It happened after police tear-gassed supporters who invaded the pitch late on Saturday.

Many more were hurt in the crush after local team Arema FC lost 2-3 to bitter rivals Persebaya Surabaya in East Java.

The country's chief security minister said spectators exceeded the stadium's 38,000 capacity by abound 4,000 people.