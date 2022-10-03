A candlelight vigil was held in Malang to remember those who died in a stadium stampede.

At least 125 people died after a crush happened at Indonesia's Kanjuruhan stadium after a football match.

More than 320 other people were injured as supporters were suffocated in crushes as they fled tear gas.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.