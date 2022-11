K-pop star Lee Ji Han was among the 158 people killed in the Itaewon stampede in Seoul, South Korea, on 29 October.

He shot to fame after joining the second season of Produce 101, a popular reality show.

In an exclusive interview with the BBC, his mother spoke about the pain of losing her son and what she wants the government to do next.

Video by BBC Korean’s Woongbee Lee and Jungmin Choi.