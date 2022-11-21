Indonesia quake injured rushed to hospital

An earthquake has struck the main Indonesian island of Java, leaving at least 56 people dead and hundreds injured.

Videos on social media showed some buildings reduced almost entirely to rubble and footage from Cianjur shows some of the injured being rushed to hospital.

Rescuers have been trying to evacuate people from collapsed buildings.

