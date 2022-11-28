BBC journalist arrested covering China protests

BBC journalist Ed Lawrence has been arrested by Chinese police while covering protests against China's zero-Covid policy in Shanghai.

Across the country, thousands have taken to the streets in recent days against Covid restrictions.

Mr Lawrence was released after hours in custody, and the BBC said it was "extremely concerned" about his treatment.

Chinese authorities said he "did not identify himself as a journalist and did not voluntarily present his press credentials".

