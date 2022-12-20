The nurses' strike continues in England, Wales and Northern Ireland, with the government refusing to give in to unions' wage demands.

The Royal College of Nursing wants a 19% pay rise and says below-inflation increases are compromising care by making it hard to attract and retain nurses

The prime minister has insisted he will not back down, urging nurses to consider whether strikes are "really necessary".

Rishi Sunak says he is following the recommendations of the independent NHS pay review body.