Bangladeshi fans have taken to the streets of Dhaka to celebrate Argentina's World Cup final win over France.

Argentina has had an army of loyal supporters in Bangladesh since the days of the late Diego Armando Maradona.

Maradona was Argentina's hero in 1986 - year of the first World Cup to be shown on television in colour in Bangladesh.

