A French serial killer known as The Serpent, convicted of several tourist murders in Asia in the 1970s, has left Nepal after being released from prison.

Charles Sobhraj, 78, was freed after a court ruled in favour of his age and good behaviour.

He spent 19 years in jail in Nepal for killing two North Americans in 1975.

Sobhraj had preyed on mostly young Western backpackers on the hippie trail in India and Thailand.

Speaking to the press on the plane he said he intended to "sue a lot of people."

